The Sunday Times of Malta reports that some 30 families in Gozo are at risk of being evicted from their homes after a court decision in a long-running dispute over land ownership.

It also reports that a well-known lawyer is expected to be charged in court in the coming weeks, accused of grievously injuring a man whom he allegedly assaulted in Ħamrun.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Prisoner Welfare Commissioner saying the prisons are on the right track. It also says the government is planning to widen the ODZ buffer zone around Wied Zbuber.

MaltaToday says a cannabis-growing facility has been proposed for Victoria, Gozo.

Il-Mument reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela had been considering 'peace' with MP Rosianne Cutajar before the latest auditor-general report about her consultancy job at the ITS. Cutajar was removed from the Labour parliamentary group some months ago.

Illum says there is war over the source of food prices between the PL and the PN.

Kullħadd says Malta is making a global impact, mentioning its successful UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, the chairmanship of the OSCE and the prime minister's address at the global climate conference in Dubai.

It-Torċa leads with the prime minister's address at the COP28 climate conference, where he reiterated Malta's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. It also reports on liver transplants on two Maltese patients held in Palermo, and concerns over a growing number of people trying to come to Malta using false documents.