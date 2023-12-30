The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads its frontpage with news that banks could be held partially liable when their clients fall victim to credible-looking scams, according to new guidelines issued by a financial watchdog.

It also reports that flights in and out of Malta over the New Year season are up by more than a quarter compared to last year, according to the airport.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the government's Welfare Committee operated for 15 months without a bank account, leaving over half a million euros in uncashed cheques.

It also reports that a fireworks display is set to return to Valletta to ring in the new year.

In-Nazzjon publishes a Met Office forecast of cloudy but warmer weather for New Year's Day.

It separately reports that despite the government's claim that infrastructural works in the Mosta square were complete, these were still ongoing.

Ahead of Dar tal-Providenza's yearly fundraiser, l-orizzont reports that the residential home needs €6.5million every year to operate.

The newspaper separately publishes an article detailing how the portion of salaries exempt from garnishee orders in civil court cases has been nearly doubled from €698 to €1,233 monthly.