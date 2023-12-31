The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a recent rise in the price of milk is aimed at generating profits for the building of a new dairy amid a tug of war with the government, a minority shareholder in Malta Dairy Products. The newspaper also carries an extensive interview with the president of the Chamber of Architects, who has little confidence that the government will get things right in the sector.

The Malta Independent on Sunday looks back at top political stories in 2023, and the worst tragedies.

MaltaToday carries pictures of some of Malta's leaders and says 2024 will be a year of reckoning.

KullĦadd focuses on job creation with the transition to the green economy. It also points to extensive works to strengthen the power distribution network,

Il-Mument says the Robert Abela government is trapped in secrecy, with 750 parliamentary questions unanswered in this legislature. It also looks forward to an end-of-year message but the Leader of the Opposition, projecting hope for the future.

Illum looks ahead at whether 2024 will bring economic belt-tightening.

It-Torċa, meanwhile says the minimum wage will rise tomorrow, as announced in the Budget. It too looks at the economic challenges facing Malta.