The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the mother and sister of a man who died with lacerations to his throat at the WasteServ incinerator last year have sued the company for damages. It also reports that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s heirs have written to the police demanding a criminal probe into the “fraudulent” government job handed to MP Rosianne Cutajar in 2019.

The Malta Independent says a recent incident where a prisoner harmed himself triggered an intense review within the Correctional Service Agency. It also says the height of a proposed home for the elderly in a Naxxar area outside the development zone has been reduced.

In-Nazzjon focuses on PN leader Bernard Grech's speech at the party's general council. He said the party has a vision based on proper environmental administration, good governance and economic prosperity. It also reports that Grech recalled the memory of Jean Paul Sofia, a year after his death on a construction site.

l-orizzont carries a large picture of the prime minister and says he urged the international community to work together for a sustainable future. It also says low-income workers working odd hours will receive a government cheque in the coming days.