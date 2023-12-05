The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that organisers of The Grid obstacle course have been cleared of an accident which left an athlete almost completely paralysed. It also reports how the Malta women's football team is poised to make national history in a UEFA Nations League showdown.

The Malta Independent reports that the parents of Jean Paul Sofia have filed a civil case for moral and material damages. It also reports how the Degiorgio brothers have again refused to testify in a libel case instituted by former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

L-orizzont reports on the public consultation on the introduction of the skills card for third-country nationals and calls for the measure not to impact workers and employers.

In-Nazzjon says the Mosta Square controversy has sharpened divisions within the Labour Party. It also says the CEO of the Institute of Tourism Studies appears to be shirking responsibility for the engagement of Rosianne Cutajar as a consultant.