The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with a Eurobarometer survey showing that the public mood in Malta had deteriorated and 85% of the Maltese expect their living standard to fall.

Times of Malta also reports that plans for the setting up of a bureau to investigate road accidents have been delayed.

The Malta Independent reports that Lidl has applied to enlarge its Mosta supermarket and car park.

MaltaToday highlights the Malta women's soccer team's promotion to Group B of the Nations League. It also reports that most Maltese want the 1c and 2c coins taken out of circulation.

l-orizzont reports that the General Workers' Union is in favour of a work licence for third-country nationals. It also says the ship-to-shore project will lead to a substantial reduction of harmful emissions from ships in harbour.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN's commemoration of the fatal shooting of Raymond Caruana 37 years ago. PN leader Bernard Grech said that if the country wants justice, it also needs to have integrity.