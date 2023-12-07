The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the island's honorary consul in Skopje, North Macedonia, has been banned from entering the United States over his alleged involvement in “significant corruption”.

The newspaper also reports that Robert Abela on Wednesday slammed a “multimillionaire” foundation trying to make millions by forcing Gozitan families off their land.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the Prime Minister, who on Wednesday said that the tourism sector has fully recovered from the pandemic losses.

It separately refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who said that according to Eurobarometer figures, Malta was "at crossroads".

In-Nazzjon also quotes Grech, noting the party leader's pledge that PN would ensure economic growth would not happen to the detriment of the public.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads its front with news that the festa has been recognised by UNESCO as part of Malta’s intangible cultural heritage which needs urgent safeguarding – granting stronger protection to its traditional elements.