The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Malta Communications Authority has issued restrictions on mobile and internet providers as it warned users could face "unpredictable" price hikes midway through their contracts.

It separately reports that Enemalta is planning on fast-tracking a project to lay 70 kilometres of electricity cables after a summer of power cuts.

The Malta Independent also reports on the Enemalta plans.

It however leads its front page with news that the Planning Authority has approved a three-storey-high elderly home outside development boundaries, proposed by Marlon Brincat, a Labour councillor and minority leader in the Naxxar local council.

In-Nazzjon similarly reports on Enemalta's plans for the network, while in a separate piece, it refers to an interview with former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

L-orizzont publishes comments by the president of the national association of band clubs about Unesco's recognition of the festa as part of Malta’s intangible cultural heritage.