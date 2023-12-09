The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a survey that says that more than a quarter of tourists visiting Malta in the summer last year described the country’s cleanliness as poor or very poor.

In another story, the newspaper says that around 70% of rental cars have taken over a car park close to the old Luqa airport despite the law that states they should be garaged or parked off street when not in use.

The Malta Independent says that a plan proposing that bungalows replace Żurrieq’s Garden of Eden site is to go in front of the PA board on Thursday.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union has welcomed the efforts to strengthen Malta’s electricity system.

In-Nazzjon says that more trees are being destroyed in Mosta.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.