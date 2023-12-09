The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a survey that says that more than a quarter of tourists visiting Malta in the summer last year described the country’s cleanliness as poor or very poor.

In another story, the newspaper says that around 70% of rental cars have taken over a car park close to the old Luqa airport despite the law that states they should be garaged or parked off street when not in use.

The Malta Independent says that a plan proposing that bungalows replace Żurrieq’s Garden of Eden site is to go in front of the PA board on Thursday.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union has welcomed the efforts to strengthen Malta’s electricity system.

In-Nazzjon says that more trees are being destroyed in Mosta.