The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a court decision ordering the Malta Film Commission to reveal how much it paid British comedian and author David Walliams for his role in the Malta Film Awards in January 2022. The decision follows several refusals by the commission to answer questions from media.

The newspaper also reports that Malta's first cannabis association has reported strong take-up.

The Malta Independent says preliminary market consultation into an offshore solar farms project has been launched.

In-Nazzjon, like the Malta Independent, reports how a judge deplored the tone of the State Advocate as he dismissed a request to reverse his recusal in the Vitals/Steward case over reimbursement of state funds. The newspaper also reports that prices of essential items are not being reduced, despite a government food prices stability agreement with importers and retailers.

l-orizzont prominently reports that the food prices stability deal comes into force on Thursday. It also reports that a man accused of committing a murder in Rabat a few weeks ago had missed appointments with a psychiatrist.