The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with news that a Maltese man will be extradited to the US as part of an FBI investigation into the sale of illegal malware on the dark web.

Times of Malta separately reports that Malta is on course to witness its driest year ever, and the island is seeing so little rain it might qualify as a desert.

Meanwhile, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report that Rosianne Cutajar has dropped a defamation suit against author and blogger Mark Camilleri, days before she was due to testify.

In-Nazzjon also separately reports that the son-in-law of late Sicilian mafia boss Totò Riina had been working in Malta for two years.

L-orizzont reports on a visit by Robert Abela to the Malta Stock Exchange, which he said has seen increased activity involving more than 110 different companies listed and around 300 different financial instruments.