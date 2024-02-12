These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with reports from surgeons about growing interest by young women aged as young as 16 in cosmetic surgery procedures. A leading surgeon says social media is likely to blame.

In another story, the newspaper reports that former Labour minister and deputy leader Chris Cardona has not ruled out a return to politics at some stage.

The Malta Independent leads with the Malta Maritime Forum CEO saying freight costs to Malta have nearly tripled, though it is hard to say how much of that is due to the EU’s new emissions trading scheme rules.

The newspaper also reports that the Carmelites have decided to remain in Valletta, Fgura and Santa Venera.

L-Orizzont leads with Bank of Valletta chairman Gordon Cordina insisting the bank is in a strong and forward-looking position.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech calling on the government to make COLA non-taxable. The newspaper also gives coverage to parents of disabled children, who said they struggle to keep up with expenses.