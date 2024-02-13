These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with how British comedian and author David Walliams was paid a whooping €120,000 to host the Malta Film Awards back in January 2022. The details follow after a two-year legal battle launched by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

In another story, the newspaper reports how the families of a couple- Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski- said the news that one of the alleged killers, Jesper Kristiansen, would plead guilty in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence was "the first step towards closure".

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont also led with reports that Kristiansen would plead guilty to the Sliema double murder.

