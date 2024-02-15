The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the tourism minister saying that British comedian David Walliams helped market the Maltese film industry abroad. Walliams' €120,000 paycheck for hosting the Malta Film Awards in January 2022 was revealed earlier this week.

In another story, the newspaper says that 47,000 people crossed over to Gozo for the carnival weekend.

The Malta Independent says Maltese activists have called for the El Hiblu 3 to be released during a protest in Brussels.

L-Orizzont leads with the Parliamentary debate on climate change.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the minister’s defense of Walliams’ pay packet.