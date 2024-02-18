The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that a company secretly backed by Keith Schembri was handed €400,000 in government contracts by Konrad Mizzi’s health ministry, fuelling suspicions of corruption.

In another story, the newspaper says fruit and vegetable importers have hit back at protesting farmers who want to see restrictions on competing non-EU produce and subjected to more stringent testing.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the prior of the Carmelites saying that allowing priests to marry might attract more vocations.

Malta Today leads with an own survey that shows a less gloomy mood marred by cost of living and war.

Illum says the Prime Minister is considering EU Commissioner Helena Dalli for President.

It-Torċa discusses public cleanliness with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Kullħadd said the initiative through which the government is allocating public spaces for gardens and parks has been welcomed.

Il-Mument says the Prime Minister has been caught in another lie about property in Xewkija.