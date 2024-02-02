The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Joseph Muscat claimed on Thursday that active members within the Labour Party had tried to sideline him. The former prime minister was fielding questions on F Living, where he also said he had not yet decided whether to stand for the European elections in June.

The newspaper also reports that politicians and people close to journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were considered by Europol to be among the "possible instigators" of her murder.

The Malta Independent leads its front page with a suggestion by the Malta Chamber of Small and Medium Businesses that the rate of VAT should be reduced from 18 to 15 per cent on all goods and services to effectively tackle inflation.

Separately, it reports on how a government agency has rejected a bid for the development of the Chalet site in Sliema but recommended approval of a bid for the conversion and operation of the Evans Building site in Valletta as a tourist establishment.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile leads with an article about a Brussels visit by PN leader Bernard Grech. The newspaper also reports on Muscat's indecision over his candidacy for the European elections.

L-orizzont similarly publishes Muscat's comments about the EP elections, while the newspaper also reports on Robert Abela's approval of the revised mid-term European budget that includes €50 billion of aid for Ukraine.