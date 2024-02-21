The following are the main stories in Wednesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the 40-year sentence given to Jesper Kristiansen, one of three men charged over a double murder in Sliema following a plea bargaining deal. Kristiansen was accused of murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski at their Sliema home in August 2020.

In another story, the newspaper says a private member's Bill to shift to an opt-out system for organ donation is to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday and it already has the backing of the Health Minister.

The Malta Independent also leads with the sentence given to Kristiansen.

Malta Today says that a three-year-old survivor of an Israeli airstrike has arrived in Malta for treatment.

In-Nazzjon compared the film chief's €150,000 annual salary to the €11,000 a year of minimum wage earners.

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of a new strategy to combat the growing problem of dementia.