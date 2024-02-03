All local newspapers lead their Saturday editions with news of Friday’s protest by local farmers.

Times of Malta notes that farmers were joining Europe-wide protests against EU policies they say are unfair.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a call by the Ombudsman for the environmental regulator, ERA, to start being responsible for overseeing asphalt plants.

The Malta Independent leads its main story with ‘Farmers in Malta hold protest over policies threatening their livelihood’.

It also gives front-page space to a story from court, where prosecutors alleged that a man tried to burn down a block of flats while drunk.

L-Orizzont writes that Maltese farmers are protesting against EU directives.

The newspaper also highlights a remark by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, who said the country needs to plan for a second national hospital.

In-Nazzjon leads with ‘Farmers demand respect for local produce’ and also highlights remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech, who said the government is duty-bound to fight for farmers to get the best possible financial aid package possible.