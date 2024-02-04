The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the story of a man who has seen his life turned upside down after he fell for an online scam, which saw him not only losing hundreds of euros but also having his accounts frozen and facing money laundering charges.

The newspaper also reports that according to Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, Malta needs a second national hospital to keep up with its growing population.

The Malta Independent on Sunday refers to a rating of 5/10 by Aġenzija Sapport's CEO Oliver Scicluna for the quality of life of a person with a disability.

It separately publishes Malta Football Players Association's claims of fear to report match-fixing.

MaltaToday leads its front with an article on how, more than two months after striking, educators remain none the wiser about their union’s demands for better pay and work conditions.

Illum claims Roberta Metsola is after a second term as President of the European Parliament.

Il-Mument reports that Carmen Ciantar has been removed from her role as head of the Foundation for Medical Services - a position which the newspaper says has earned her €700,000 in five years.

KullĦadd leads its front with an article about the food price stability scheme announced last month. It separately publishes data about unemployment in Malta, reporting that last December was the first December in recent history that saw fewer than 1,000 people registering for a job.

It-Torċa refers to observations by a criminal court which said that a magisterial inquiry is not a fishing expedition. Separately, the newspaper publishes comments by GWU's Josef Bugeja who is urging readers to prioritise a social Europe over scaremongering.