The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Environmental Resources Authority has moved in to seal a site in Żebbuġ where a government contractor was illegally storing bags containing hazardous clinical waste in skips.

It separately reports that a farmer who was buried under rubble in a fireworks factory blast close to his Kirkop field is seeking damages from the authorities and the factory licensee, claiming none of them have acted to protect his rights.

The Malta Independent publishes concern by the Malta Football Player Association that despite a very good national women's team, things could "drift downwards".

The newspaper also refers to comments by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi who on Sunday told a congregation that exceptions to protecting human life could threaten all lives.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters that the PN will prioritise politics that address people's needs.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday similarly told party supporters that the PL took difficult decisions in the interest of the many.