The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers lead with news that the son-in-law of late Sicilian mafia boss Totò Riina has been arrested in Malta and has consented to his extradition to Italy.

Times of Malta also reports that according to sources, Labour's parliamentary group has met to discuss the possible return of Rosianne Cutajar.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that lawyers for the Government and the Opposition did not object to Mr Justice Toni Abela presiding over the case filed by the PN aimed at recouping millions paid to Steward Healthcare.

In-Nazzjon refers to claims by the PN that the Prime Minister was 'lying to incite violence' after remarks he made outside the law courts on Thursday.

L-orizzont reports on plans for a reform that would strengthen the voluntary sector.