The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by relatives of Paulina Dembska, who was raped and murdered two years ago. In the first interview since her murder, they denounce court delays and say the alleged killer appears to be receiving more psychological help than his victim’s family.

The newspaper separately reports that the CEO of Project Green is expected to resign and eventually run for the European Parliament election in June.

Both The Malta Independent and MaltaToday report that a court has shot down an attempt by Joseph Muscat to force Repubblika to present two court applications that originally triggered a magisterial inquiry into the hospitals' privatisation deal.

In a separate article, The Malta Independent reports the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life ruled that the Prime Minister did not breach ethics over a sponsored video uploaded on social media over a year ago.

MaltaToday meanwhile reports that according to Malta’s secret service, the MSS, while terrorism prevention is at the top of its agenda, its workload has been characterised by investigations against drug trafficking and illegal migration, as well as cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that cold temperatures are expected to last into next week.

It also reports that 13 teachers resigned in the first three months of the current scholastic year.

L-orizzont leads its front page with news of 568 reports of domestic violence by children on their parents in 2023.

On its front page, the newspaper also refers to a court case in which a husband and wife were remanded in custody after being charged separately with physically abusing their young daughters for several years.