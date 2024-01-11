The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and L-orizzont lead with details that emerged during the compilation of evidence against Noel Azzopardi who is charged with murdering Eric Borg on New Year's Day.

Times of Malta reports that a court heard on Wednesday Azzopardi told police he shot Borg in the back after becoming enraged by something the victim said.

The newspaper separately reports that Malta is one of two EU countries that has managed to shrink its deficit without resorting to scrapping energy subsidies, according to Moody’s economic outlook for 2024.

The Malta Independent reports that UĦM Voice of the Workers and the University of Malta's management will be resuming talks over the collective agreement of the non-academic staff.

In-Nazzjon also refers to the UĦM dispute at university, while in a separate piece, the newspaper reports on a visit by PN leader Bernard Grech to St Bartolomea on her 100th birthday.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports on a meeting between the Youth Advisory Forum and Prime Minister Robert Abela.