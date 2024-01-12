The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta publishes criticism by the PN aimed at Robert Abela. The Opposition said on Thursday that the Prime Minister's remarks about the rehabilitation of MP Rosianne Abela were irresponsible and showed his 'affiliation to fraud'.

The Times and The Malta Independent also report that two more bouncers have admitted being involved in the New Year's Eve assault of a man in Paceville and were fined €100 after the victim forgave them in open court.

The Malta Independent separately refers to Repubblika's comments on Thursday that Abela was trying to regularise the government's criminal link to Yorgen Fenech by appointing Joseph Cuschieri to head Project Green and reconsidering Rosianne Cutajar's role within the PL.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who urged supporters to work with the party to ensure positive election results.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes Moody’s economic outlook for 2024. The credit rating agency’s report shows that Malta is one of two EU countries that has managed to shrink its deficit without resorting to scrapping energy subsidies.

The newspaper also reports that 60 people sought the help of the Civil Protection Department during the last storm.