These are the leading stories making front-page news in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that the PN’s financial reports have remained unpublished for the last two years.

The newspaper also reports that plans by Project Green to repurpose a conservatory at San Anton Gardens into two multi-purpose halls has objectors worried about the gardens being commercialized.

The Malta Independent leads with a ruling by parliament’s standards commissioner, who said he cannot probe Ian Borg over the driving licences scandal as the issue is prescribed.

The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to a government proposal to send prisoners caught with drugs to rehabilitation programmes, rather than sentencing them to more time behind bars.

L-Orizzont highlights an interview it carries with Prime Minister Robert Abela to mark four years of his leadership. It also reserves space on its front page to highlight the reopening of the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta, following years of renovation works.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to irritation by the teachers’ union about protracted negotiations to seal a new collective agreement for educators. The delays are sparking uncertainty, MUT says.

The newspaper also highlights social media comments criticising Robert Abela after he said he wanted to bring Rosianne Cutajar back into the Labour fold.