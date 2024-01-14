Malta's newspapers on Sunday are dominated by the fatal stabbing of a 43-year-old woman in Sliema on Saturday, already the second murder of 2024.

In other stories. The Sunday Times of Malta says “suspicious” transfers of €1.4 million put lawyer Aron Mifsud Bonnici, a close confidante of ex-minister Konrad Mizzi, on the authorities’ radar.

MaltaToday gives prominence to Adrian Delia's shift to the health portfolio in a reshuffle of the shadow cabinet. It also says proposed new rules to regulate bouncers remain shelved despite a free-for-all in Paceville.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that four appeals have been filed against the PA's decision to allow the building of an apartment block close to Ġgantija temples.

It-Torċa says there is anger within the PN over the way the party leader 'used' late consultant Charles Griscti as a means to 'attack' judge Giovanni Griscti in the case for the government to recover €400 million given to Steward Healthcare.

Il-Mument leads with the reshuffle of the shadow cabinet, with Bernard Grech saying it would make for a more effective opposition and alternative government.

KullĦadd says the PN 'establishment' dictated the reshuffle of the shadow cabinet announced on Saturday by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.