The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that two men close to the GWU raked in half a million euros from a scheme for jobless workers run by the union.

The newspaper, as well as all of the others, also reports on the arraignment of a man accused of Saturday's murder in Sliema. 

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont say Grand Harbour ferry crossing will be free for bus card holders from today.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying only the PN works in the interests of the people. 

l-orizzont also reports that a tortoise was found in a black refuse bag by WasteServ officials.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.