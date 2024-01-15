The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that two men close to the GWU raked in half a million euros from a scheme for jobless workers run by the union.

The newspaper, as well as all of the others, also reports on the arraignment of a man accused of Saturday's murder in Sliema.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont say Grand Harbour ferry crossing will be free for bus card holders from today.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying only the PN works in the interests of the people.

l-orizzont also reports that a tortoise was found in a black refuse bag by WasteServ officials.