The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar's decision not to seek re-election. It also reports on shocking court testimony about abuse in a church-run home for children in Gozo several decades ago. The testimony is also reported in the other newspapers.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to the court tussle between the government and the opposition in the case over the €400 million which the PN insists the government should claim from Steward Healthcare. The PN said in court that the government was trying to usurp the authority of the State Advocate.

On the same court case, l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying both government and opposition should pull the same rope in international arbitration.

In-Nazzjon, meanwhile, quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the government should join the PN's efforts for the country to get the €400n back.