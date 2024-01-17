The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report that the family of a man who died after being tasered by police four years ago have filed for compensation.

Times of Malta also reports how Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has called on the government to support South Africa in its move to charge Israel with genocide through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a plan by the Water Services Corporation to invest €310 million in 10 years on the water and drainage network. The story is also featured prominently in l-orizzont.

In-Nazzjon says a Central Bank survey again confirmed the hardship inflicted by the Abela government on low and middle-class families.

l-orizzont says a new facility to handle waste glass will be inaugurated soon. It also says that Maltese soldiers serving with a UN observation force in Lebanon had gone there voluntarily and no one had asked to return to Malta despite heightened tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border.