The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a survey which found that Maltese shoppers pay more for flour and dish soap but less for coffee and ham than some of their European counterparts. It also reports that the ban on rental scooters will stay.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is set to decide on a second interconnector between Sicily and Malta. It also reports that a church commission has issued suggestions for a safer construction industry.

In-Nazzjon says 250 medicines are out of stock. It also says European statistics show the government's failure to tackle inflation.

l-orizzont quotes the social welfare minister saying that a pensions 'anomaly' involving those born before 1962 will start being resolved in the middle of this year. The measure was previously announced in the Budget.