The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and L-orizzont lead with news that prices of up to 400 basic food items will be reduced by 15% from February 1 in a deal negotiated between the government, importers and major retailers to bring down inflation.

The Times and Independent also report that the man charged with the New Year’s Day murder in Rabat had been reported to the police in the past over alleged violent assault allegations.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that the Planning Authority has given its go-ahead for the second electricity submarine cable between Sicily and Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads its front with the PN's reaction to the price stability agreement signed by importers and retailers. The party said that while it was always in favour of any initiative to reduce the cost of living, this should not be in isolation but part of a holistic plan.

Separately, the newspaper also refers to comments by the shadow minister for education who on Thursday said Mcast students were suffering the consequences of the government's incompetence in negotiating a new collective agreement for staff at that institution.