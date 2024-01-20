These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with data from the 2021 census, released on Friday, which found that Maltese children are much more likely to speak English as a first language than their adult counterparts.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a lecture walkout by MCAST students, who say a dispute between college lecturers and their union is negatively impacting their studies.

The Malta Independent leads with Robert Abela speaking about regulating temping agencies, and quotes him as saying hundreds of people were coming to Malta despite not being needed by the local workforce. It also gives front-page prominence to the census’ findings about Maltese and English.

L-Orizzont leads with the inauguration of a new €5.5 million wing at the Marsa Sports Complex. It also reports the prime minister as saying grocery stores are interested in joining a scheme that will cut prices for key foodstuffs come February 1.

In-Nazzjon also reports on that scheme, albeit from a different perspective. Thousands of products in stores will not go down in price come February 1, the newspaper notes.

There is also front-page prominence for PN leader Bernard Grech, who said the blame for problems with lecturers at MCAST which are now impacting students rests with Abela’s government.