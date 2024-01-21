The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with findings of a national assessment of Malta’s financial crime risks which show that the volume of money laundering taking place through the property market could be “significant”.

The newspaper separately reports that according to a Times of Malta exercise, several food items earmarked for price reductions through a government scheme are unlikely to see big cuts at the supermarket till, if anything at all.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads its front page with news that plans for a new Paceville junction are set to be filed with the Planning Authority next month.

The newspaper also publishes comments by construction workers who shed light on the hazardous working conditions of the sector.

MaltaToday meanwhile publishes an interview with three women about sexual, psychological and physical abuse they suffered during their childhood at Lourdes Home in Għajnsielem.

Illum reports on bed shortage and long waiting lists for medicinal procedures at Mater Dei Hospital.

In a separate article, the newspaper refers to national data on increased promises of sale in Gozo in November and December.

Il-Mument leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Saturday claimed government-proposed legal amendments would allow people to “carry 500 ecstasy pills” and called on the public to join him in demanding the proposal be withdrawn altogether.

The newspaper separately claims Robert Abela is trying to replace Randolph De Battista as PL's CEO.

KullĦadd meanwhile publishes comments by former PN MPs Franco Debono and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando about 'cliques' within the Nationalist Party.

It-Torċa leads with the General Worker's Union approval of the government scheme set to see a drop in the price of necessities.