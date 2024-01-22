The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Naxxar local council has been ordered to pay a motorcyclist more than €101,000 in compensation for permanent disability he suffered when he crashed into ill-kept bollards in Salina Road at night in February 2016.

The newspaper also reports that afforts by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit to effectively police the banking sector are being “greatly undermined” by delays in court proceedings, according to a national money-laundering risk assessment report.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday doubled down on his criticism of the government’s plans to reform drug laws, saying that the state was not listening to people’s concerns and was being stubborn as it had with its “watered down abortion bill” and the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

The Malta Independent also refers to Grech's comments about the drug reform, while in a separate piece, the newspaper reports that the Chamber of SMEs is against the government's "artificial intervention" to reduce some food prices by 15%.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to Robert Abela's comments on Sunday about the government's agreement with importers and supermarkets to fix the price of 15 categories of food items. The PL leader said this was the third social agreement achieved in four years.