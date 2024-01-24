The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a restaurant at the Malta Life Sciences Park operated without a licence for years, paid no rent and carried out renovations without planning permission, the National Audit Office has found.

It separately reports on a warning by property experts that the supply of offices in the country is showing signs of outpacing demand.

The Malta Independent leads with a court report on how the AG has added a drug trafficking charge against Lilu King.

The newspaper also reports that Malta's UN envoy has accused Moscow of violating its duty to maintain international peace.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article claiming Prime Minister Robert Abela continued to ignore calls for a tax-free COLA.

The newspaper separately reports that in December, 278 people were admitted to the A&E because of alcohol and drug-related issues.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with news about a Cabinet consultation with civil society about the voluntary sector.

In a second article, the newspaper also reports that more than 14,500 fines have been issued to e-scooter users over the past 12 months.