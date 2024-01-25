The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a man has become the first person to be sentenced to jail in connection with a disability benefits scam that involved hundreds of people.

The newspaper separately reports that the Malta Football Association has shot down PN MP David Agius’ claims of corruption in the local sport as “mere speculation” and a “slap in the face” to footballers and fans.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also report on the imprisonment of the man over the benefits scam.

The Independent meanwhile reports that the Environment and Resources Authority is objecting to a proposal for a supermarket on Marsascala ODZ land.

In-Nazzjon separately publishes comments by PN leader Bernard Grech that a Nationalist government could guarantee better working conditions for educators.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with comments by Minister Roderick Galdes that the ongoing discussions about rent should help create more stability in the housing sector.

The newspaper also reports there has been a 65% increase in cruise line passengers in 2023 when compared to 2022.