These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Robert Abela’s opening to a Joseph Muscat MEP run. The prime minister said he had no reason to “say no” to Muscat running if he wished to.

The newspaper also gives prominence to English language schools fretting over a change in visa policies that will make it tougher for third-country nationals to reach Malta.

The Malta Independent also leads with Muscat considering an MEP run and Abela being open to the idea. Its second front-page story highlights Malta’s 28 per cent population growth in the decade 2012-2022.

L-Orizzont leads with news about Malta’s population growth, stemming from a National Statistics Office report. The newspaper’s front page photo is of Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat shaking hands at Labour general headquarters on Friday evening.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN criticism of a long waiting list for Learning Support Educators in schools. The party says the delays are harming children’s futures.

The newspaper also highlights Bernard Grech’s remarks about Joseph Muscat potentially running for MEP. The PN leader says it appears Abela has his back to the wall.