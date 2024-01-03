The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

The front pages are dominated by the New Year's day murder in Rabat and the fiery collision of a Japan Airlines airliner in Tokyo.

Times of Malta reports how the murder suspect confessed to police officers as he was being arrested. The officers were wearing bodycam.

The Malta Independent gives details about the murder. In-Nazzjon says Noel Azzopardi, 39, is expected to be arraigned and charged with Eric Borg’s murder today. L-orizzont says Azzopardi was interrogated at police headquarters.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that the school of the Muslim community has had debts of €1.6m written off by the government.

In-Nazzjon says trouble is brewing between Prime Minister Robert Abela and minister Miriam Dalli. The main issue is over appointments to government entities.

L-orizzont says a large number of Maltese crossed to Gozo over the festive season.