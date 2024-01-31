The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that an Indian employment agent who charged people thousands of euros after promising them well-paid jobs in Malta is being investigated for fraud. It also reports how the International Monetary Fund has praised Malta's 'impressive' economic performance while warning that inequality is rising.

The Malta Independent reports that Malta retained its poor score in Transparency International's annual corruption perception index.

MaltaToday gives prominence to court evidence by Bernard Grech about the way he was 'snubbed' by not being allowed entry to the PN club in Hamrun last year. It also reports that the first cannabis association is operational.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying the Nationalist Party has clear proposals on tackling the cost of living. It also quotes MEP David Casa saying no possibility of immunity to former prime minister Joseph Muscat as a member of the European Parliament would impede justice.

L-orizzont leads with the IMF's praise for Malta's economic performance. It also quotes the health minister insisting that foreign workers need to prove their basic skills before engagement.