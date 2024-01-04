The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

The front pages are dominated by the arraignment on Wednesday of Noel Azzopardi, who pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting Eric Borg in Rabat on New Year's Day.

In other stories Times of Malta reports on the plight of a young soldier who came down with fever-like symptoms and ended up having his arms and legs amputated.

The Malta Independent says that a cafe's 'temporary' glass houses, tables and chairs have taken over a Cospicua public space without a permit

L-orizzont reports how in the wake of a head-on crash on a road near Rabat on Wednesday, the police searched for another person who had reportedly left the scene. No one was found and the veracity of the report is in doubt.

In-Nazzjon says Alfred Sant is continuing to insist that he will not contest the June elections for the European Parliament.