The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and L-orizzont lead with news that a 21-year-old bouncer has denied seriously injuring a man outside a Paceville nightclub on New Year's Eve and claims he was the victim after being stabbed with a broken bottle.

Times of Malta also reports that supermarket owners and importers are facing government pressure to reduce the recommended prices of a range of staple grocery products by up to 15 per cent starting this month, as inflation continues to bite.

The Malta Independent, L-orizzont and In-Nazzjon separately report that the government will be asking the court to allow it to intervene in a case filed by the Opposition against the State Advocate over alleged inaction in recovering funds from the hospitals' deal.

In another frontpage article, The Malta Independent reports that BOV is refusing to divulge information about the developer that will be turning the bank's Attard branch into apartments.

In-Nazzjon also refers to UĦM directives issued to University of Malta’s non-academic staff to work to rule over delays in the conclusion of their collective agreement.