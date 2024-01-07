The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

All newspapers lead with a surprise cabinet reshuffle on Saturday that elected MPs to new ministerial posts and relegated others. The biggest surprise was Aaron Farrugia who lost the Transport and Infrastructure ministry and has been left out of cabinet completely.

The Sunday Times of Malta also publishes comments by Archbishop Charles Scicluna that the Church should look into revising its rules to allow Catholic priests the option to get married.

The Malta Independent on Sunday meanwhile refers to YMCA Malta's concern that the government's six-person dwelling cap could lead to a hike in rent prices.

MaltaToday reports that Roberta Metsola is the most trusted MEP according to a recent survey.

KullĦadd carries a photo of a valley captioned 'nine valleys were regenerated in 2023'.

It-Torċa publishes comments by lawyer Rachel Tua on paid leave for victims of domestic violence.