The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that investigators probing the New Year’s Day murder in Rabat are at a loss as to the possible motive behind the shooting and have reasons to believe that Eric Borg was shot because the suspect thought he had been following him.

The newspaper also reports that Malta has been labelled as “not in sufficient compliance” with recommendations made by anti-corruption experts to improve the fight against criminality and improve standards in public life.

The Malta Independent publishes comments by the Gozo Tourism Association about how the island is popular with local tourists at Christmastime.

It also observes that Prime Minister Robert Abela did not address the Cabinet reshuffle in his first political speech for the year.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday told party supporters that health services were not free under a PL government as patients still needed to seek treatment in private hospitals.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to Abela's comments who on Sunday promised the country's economy will continue growing.