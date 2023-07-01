These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that income tax revenue was up by €180 million in the first five months of the year, according to National Statistics Office figures released on Friday.

The newspaper also reports with prominence the death of guitarist Andrew Schembri, aged 29. Schembri was lead guitarist for local band Brikkuni.

The Malta Independent writes that academic Arnold Cassola is seeking a standards commissioner investigation into Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who voted down a report concerning an ethics breach.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela saying the EU Council has given “clear direction” to wrap up negotiations over new rules for pharmaceuticals.

In-Nazzjon writes that lawyer Alessandro Lia is believed to be facing domestic violence proceedings and that this will be a major test for Robert Abela, who must decide whether to suspend him from his various public roles.