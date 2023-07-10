The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a total of €2.2 million worth of fines were imposed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit during the first half of 2023.

Separately, the newspaper reports that two of Malta’s largest NGOs combating drug abuse have seen fewer people seek their help over cannabis use last year.

The Malta Independent quotes Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri who insisted with the newspaper that Malta has a strong case to continue to allow spring hunting.

The newspaper also published comments Repubblika that the Standards Commissioner's office should be disbanded if the watchdog continued to act the way it was acting.

In-Nazzjon leads its front page with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters the island needed an economy plan that did not rely on increasing the population.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that over 80% of the island is covered by the community policing service.

Separately it reports on a clash between a garage owner and a driver who parked in front of the garage. The latter ended up in court after punching the garage owner and breaking his dentures.