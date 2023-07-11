The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a Eurobarometer survey which found that optimism over Malta’s 'general situation' has nosedived, with fewer than half the population believing the country’s situation is good compared to almost three quarters at the beginning of the year.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to the victim of a hit-and-run accident in Birkirkara nine days ago who says he has still not been interviewed by the police and the driver who ploughed into him and fled the scene is still at large.

Malta’s other newspapers lead with a Caritas survey part of the Minimum Essential Budget for a Decent Living report.

The Malta Independent says the food basket for families of two adults and two children amounted to €719.50 per month.

L-Orizzont says that expenditure on food is rising by 3% each year.

In-Nazzjon says that this increased by nearly €1,500 for a family of four.