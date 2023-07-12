The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers

Times of Malta says the parents of construction victim Jean Paul Sofia have demanded compensation from all those involved in the project, seven months after the fatal accident at Corradino.

In another story, the newspaper reports the proceedings of a Public Accounts Committee meeting that was hearing testimony from former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Malta Independent leads with proceedings from the PAC meeting reporting about Muscat’s assertion that he assumed that claims about Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri’s Panama companies were untrue as he knew that those about Egrant were.

L-Orizzont says a magisterial inquiry has more investigative strengths than a public one.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party will on Wednesday evening vote for a public inquiry into the Jean Paul Sofia tragedy.