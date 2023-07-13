The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

All newspapers on Thursday lead with the defeat of a PN motion calling for a public inquiry to be held into the fatal construction incident of Jean Paul Sofia.

Times of Malta says MPs voted on party lines as commotion disrupted the procedures.

The Malta Independent says the government shot down the PN motion.

L-Orizzont says the motion was defeated.

In-Nazzjon says the government proved its insensitiveness by voting against the motion.

In other stories, Times of Malta says PAVI is to pay €5 million in a bid to develop land despite a €14 million valuation.