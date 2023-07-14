The following are the top stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela's promise that he will publish the results of the Jean Paul Sofia magisterial inquiry once this is concluded.

In another story, the newspaper says a woman who ended up in a wheelchair after a teenager jumped off a Valletta bastion and landed on top of her has been awarded €190,000 in damages by a court.

The Malta Independent says the Prime Minister has once again urged the chief justice to force a quick conclusion to the Sofia magisterial inquiry.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that the magisterial inquiry will eliminate doubts and is the only one that will lead to justice.

In-Nazzjon says the people will continue to support Sofia's mother in her cause.