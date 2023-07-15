These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news from court, reporting that Konrad Mizzi and his former aide Lindsey Gambin were awarded €1,000 each in libel damages, to be paid by the Caruana Galizia estate, over an unproven claim that the two had an extramarital affair.

The newspaper also reports that Naxxar local council has approved two other sites in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq for use by caravan and motor home owners.

The Malta Independent highlights news that a vigil for Jean Paul Sofia will be held outside Castille on Monday evening.

The newspaper also covers SEC exam with prominence, reporting that 25% of students who sat for their Maths and Maltese exams got a ‘U’ (‘Unclassified’) grade.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to Film Commissioner Johann Grech saying he is “behind workers” impacted by the Hollywood strike and reports that the General Workers Union has offered workers its support.

The newspaper also quotes new Domestic Violence Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan pledging to do all she can to improve efforts to stamp out the scourge.

In-Nazzjon splashes with a large photo of Robert Abela aboard his boat on Friday, writing that the prime minister showed how insensitive he is by “escaping in the middle of a crisis”, two days after Labour voted down a bid to launch a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death.